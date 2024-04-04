Dominik Mysterio to turn babyface by saving his father Rey Mysterio during a massive beatdown, predicts ex-WWE writer

Dominik Mysterio has made it his life's mission to be a thorn in the side of his father Rey Mysterio. After losing to the former WWE Champion at last year's WrestleMania, the father-son duo will face off yet again in a tag team match at The Show of Shows this weekend. However, their reconciliation might happen soon.

Rey Mysterio will team up with Dragon Lee to face Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar. While fans are underwhelmed with the lack of build for this match, there is no doubt that the four Luchadors will try their best to have a spectacular match. While Dirty Dom continues to be the most disliked superstar on the roster, he could soon turn babyface, as per Kazeem Famuyide.

Speaking on The Masked Man Show, the former WWE writer stated that eventually, people will get tired of booing Dominik, and he will turn face by saving his father Rey Mysterio from a beatdown. Dirty Dom is currently a part of The Judgement Day faction. However, friction between the members has been on the rise in recent weeks and the heel faction could break up soon.

''There's only one other way to go. Once people are tired of booing you, eventually they get, and they can't wait to cheer you. And I think that one day when Rey [Mysterio] and Dom [Dominik Mysterio] have beaten each other up as much as they can, and Dom makes that save for Rey Mysterio one of these days and the crowd goes crazy and fathers hug their sons and all that stuff,'' said Famuyide [10:50-11:00]

Rhea Ripley is not happy with Dominik Mysterio's association with Legado Del Fantasma

Despite being a member of The Judgment Day, Dirty Dom has been hanging out a lot with Santos Escobar's faction, Legado Del Fantasma. While Dominik Mysterio has become their ally because of their shared hatred for Rey Mysterio, Rhea Ripley is not pleased with Dom Dom.

Last week on SmackDown, Mysterio was reprimanded by Ripley for not informing the faction that he would join forces with LDF at WrestleMania XL. Despite her warning, Mysterio invited Escobar and his friends to The Judgement Day's locker room backstage on RAW. Tensions have started rising between Ripley and Dom because of his newfound rebellion.

