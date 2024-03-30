Rhea Ripley furious with Dominik Mysterio for apparently joining new faction on SmackDown; potential betrayal

Dominik Mysterio may be attached at the hip with Rhea Ripley most of the time, but he's suddenly decided to make his own choices and that's made her furious.

On WWE SmackDown tonight, he turned up during a segment with Legado Del Fantasma, where he was thanked by Santos Escobar. The former LWO member also said that Dominik was right. This came after Dominik helped Escobar beat his father last week and formed an alliance

The star's alliance turned out to not be a one-off thing either, with the star appearing with them again this week. Now, Rey Mysterio and LWO's newest member, Dragon Lee, have challenged Dominik Mysterio and Escobar to a tag team match at WrestleMania 40.

When Dominik went to the back though, it was not to a warm greeting from The Judgment Day. Rhea Ripley was furious and asked the rest of the faction what exactly Dominik was doing and whether he had told them that he was going out, to which Damian was surprised that he had not told Rhea himself. He also professed to have no idea what was going through the young star's mind.

When he finally showed up backstage, he was confronted by them and he had to apologize. He didn't say that he would not do it again though, and with the challenge set for WrestleMania, he may have a different focus for the show rather than helping The Judgment Day.

The entire setup was tense, and there were signs of fractures within the group heading into WrestleMania, potentially setting up a betrayal. Rhea Ripley appeared not to be able to trust a single person in the group.

