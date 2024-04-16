When Rhea Ripley suffered career-changing injury; who was at fault - Reports

There have been rumors swirling today that Rhea Ripley has suffered an injury and could be forced to relinquish her Women's World Championship later tonight on WWE RAW.

The Eradicator successfully defended her title against Becky Lynch in the first match of WrestleMania XL. She was attacked backstage by Liv Morgan last week on WWE RAW, and that is where the rumored injury took place.

Fightful Select is reporting that the injury took place when Morgan launched the champion into the wall. The injury is said to be a freak accident, and there is no backstage heat on Liv Morgan.

Rhea Ripley brutally attacked Liv Morgan last summer as a way to write the former SmackDown Women's Champion off of WWE television. Morgan returned as the final entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match in January and it appeared that she was going to be Ripley's next challenger following the attack last week.

Rhea Ripley reveals her favorite thing about WWE RAW star

The romance between The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio has been a source of entertainment for countless wrestling fans.

Dominik Mysterio teamed up with Santos Escobar to battle Rey Mysterio and Andrade in a tag team match at WrestleMania XL. Philadelphia Eagles legends Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson got involved in the match and helped the babyfaces pick up the win. It was the 2nd WrestleMania in a row that Dominik Mysterio has lost to his father.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling last year, the Women's World Champion revealed her favorite thing about Dirty Dom. She shared that the young star has always had her back, and she loves how supportive he is.

"My favorite thing about Dom Dom? Man, what is there not to love about Dom Dom? My favorite thing is just how supportive he truly is to me. We have come a long way in our little relationship, and he's always had my back," she said. [From 00:45 - 01:00]

You can check out the video below:

Many fans are holding out hope that the rumors are proven to be false and Rhea Ripley does not have to relinquish her title tonight. Only time will tell what lies ahead for the Women's World Champion moving forward.

