"This is going to suck big time," "Hope this is not true" - WWE fans react to unfortunate Rhea Ripley update

WWE fans have reacted to the news of a potential major injury to The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley. The Eradicator successfully defended her Women's World Championship during Night One of WrestleMania XL.

Becky Lynch won the Women's Elimination Chamber Match in February to earn a title shot against Ripley at WrestleMania XL. The Man gave it everything she had but Ripley put her away with a Riptide to retain the title.

It was reported earlier today that Ripley may have suffered an injury during the backstage attack by Liv Morgan on the red brand's episode last week. The injury could be significant enough for The Judgment Day member to vacate her title later tonight.

Wrestling fans took to social media to react to the news and most of them are hoping that the rumors turn out to be false. Ripley has been dominant so far as Women's World Champion and has a very loyal fanbase in the WWE Universe.

Some fans even questioned how Roman Reigns was given time to recover during his historic reign and why the same treatment could not be afforded to Ripley as well.

WWE RAW star claims Rhea Ripley has got issues

Wrestling legend R-Truth spent a year on the shelf with a torn quad before making his return at WWE Survivor Series 2023. The veteran is a part of the Awesome Truth tag team with The Miz and the unlikely duo captured the RAW Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania XL.

Speaking with wrestling journalist Bill Apter in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling earlier this year, R-Truth discussed Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley and claimed that she has anger issues. R-Truth was convinced he was a part of The Judgment Day when he returned but the heel faction rejected him.

"Mami... She got problems. She got problems Bill. She can go from zero to hundred in like seconds. She will bite. Ya'll people say like, 'I don't bite,' Mami will bite... Mami will bite you if you do the wrong thing, or say the wrong thing. Why do you think Dirty Dom stays at 'attention -hut?'" he said. [From 03:43 onwards]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Rhea Ripley won the Women's Royal Rumble in 2023 and went on to defeat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to become champion. Her title reign has been dominant so far and it will be interesting to see if Rhea Ripley will be forced to relinquish the title later tonight.

