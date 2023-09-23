Rhea Ripley reveals her favorite thing about Dominik Mysterio (Exclusive)

Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley, recently revealed that Dominik Mysterio's supportive nature is her favorite thing about her Judgment Day stablemate.

Ripley and Dominik's chemistry has been a big hit with fans. The two are always at ringside during each other's matches, often engaging in outside shenanigans to come out on the winning side. Even their banter on social media draws widespread attention from fans who just can't get enough of them.

Rhea Ripley recently answered a bunch of fan questions in a session conducted by Sportskeeda Wrestling. When asked about her favorite thing about Dominik Mysterio, The Eradicator mentioned that though there was nothing not to like about him, it was his supportive nature that she was fond of the most.

"My favorite thing about Dom Dom? Man, what is there not to love about Dom Dom? My favorite thing is just how supportive he truly is to me. We have come a long way in our little relationship, and he's always had my back," said Rhea Ripley. [0:45 - 1:00]

Rhea Ripley on balancing relationships with Dominik Mysterio and Buddy Matthews

In a chat with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Rhea Ripley mentioned that she didn't have a hard time balancing her relationships with Dominik and her fiancé, Buddy Matthews. The Women's World Champion explained she separates her work and real life, which makes things easier for her. Ripley also mentioned that her fiancé, who is also an AEW star, was very understanding.

"To be honest, it's pretty easy. Look, I love my fiancé, I think he's great, but when I'm at work, I am a completely different human being. When I'm at work, Dom is my partner. He is my partner in crime, he is my Latino Heat, my Dirty Dominik Mysterio, and I will do absolutely anything I can to get him on top of anyone that he's against. But yeah, for me, it's sort of like a switch and he [Buddy Matthews] understands that as well. That's why it works," said Ripley.

Rhea Ripley was absent on this week's RAW, but is expected to return soon to kickstart an explosive program with the recently returned Nia Jax.

