Liv Morgan opens up on her goals this year after Royal Rumble return 

WWE star Liv Morgan recently spoke about her goals after returning to the promotion at this year's Royal Rumble match.

Morgan entered the Women's Rumble match at number 30 and lasted for over six minutes. She eliminated Zoey Stark and Jade Cargill before being eliminated by eventual winner Bayley.

Morgan spoke with Denise Salcedo in an exclusive interview. She made it clear that she wanted to achieve great things during this run. The returning star stated she wanted to allow herself ''to be as good'' as she can be across all facets: wrestling, acting, and her brand ShopLiveMore.

"Honestly, not that I don't have any specific goals, but I just want to give myself the opportunity to be as good as I can be and that's like across the board. In work, in my personal life, whether it's acting, wrestling, ShopLiveMore, my soaps and candles. I just wanna give myself the opportunity just to see what I can do and just to let myself be great and get out of my way." [From 1:30 - 1:52]

Liv Morgan also spoke about her Royal Rumble experience

During the same conversation, Liv Morgan also spoke about how it has been a struggle to get back into the ring after her injury. She mentioned that it was the second year in a row where she was the runner-up but was happy about Bayley winning the match.

"It's been a journey for the last six months. It's been a fight, it's been a struggle. So to come back at the Royal Rumble at the coveted number 30 spot, I was very happy and I felt honored. Just happy to be back, happy to be back doing what I love, doing my thing. Came really, really, really close but I'm happy for Bayley nonetheless." [From 0:15 - 0:38]

Liv Morgan had an amazing 12 months before she was sidelined due to injury. She won the Money in the Bank briefcase and cashed in on Ronda Rousey to become SmackDown Women's Champion. She also had a Women's Tag Team Championship run with Raquel Rodriguez.

It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for Liv in the current WWE landscape.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Denise Salcedo and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

