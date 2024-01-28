Bayley wins the WWE Women's Royal Rumble match featuring forbidden door entrants and shocking final 3

Bayley ended up winning the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match after a surprising conclusion.

The Royal Rumble kicked off tonight from Tropicana Field in Florida. The show kicked off with the Women's Royal Rumble match. The bout started with a massive surprise as Naomi returned as the number two entrant. To add to the surprise, TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace also entered at the number five spot. Grace was eliminated in devastating fashion as Bianca Belair hit her with the KOD on the apron.

A few notable performances in the match were Naomi and The Role Model, Bayley, who lasted over 60 minutes each. Nia Jax was also dominant in the match as she wreaked havoc on her opponents.

The match came down to Bayley, Jade Cargill, and Liv Morgan. All three women were battling on the apron. The Role Model took advantage and eliminated Liv Morgan, who previously eliminated Cargil, to win the match.

With this win, Bayley will either challenge IYO SKY or Rhea Ripley for the title at WrestleMania 40. It remains to be seen what's in store for her as she heads to the Grandest Stage of Them All.

What did you make of this match? Sound off in the comments section below.

