Rhea Ripley comments on top female WWE star refusing to join Judgment Day (Exclusive)

The current Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley, recently spoke about trying to recruit her former tag team partner Liv Morgan into The Judgment Day.

Ripley and Morgan were paired together in early 2022 and shared an infectious chemistry. Their association was short-lived, as the two went their separate ways after The Eradicator turned to the dark side and betrayed her former tag partner.

A few months later, Rhea Ripley extended an offer to Morgan to join Judgment Day, but it didn't lead to anything. The Women's World Champion recently answered a few questions posed by fans in an interview with Sportskeeda.

One fan asked about the possibility of Judgment Day recruiting Morgan. Rhea Ripley explained that she tried to bring her former tag team partner on side several times in the past, but all efforts were in vain. She also termed Liv Morgan as being "stubborn."

"You know, I've put the offer out to Liv before, and she's denied it every single time. So I think that's more of a Liv Morgan question than a Rhea Ripley question because I have tried, but she's really stubborn," said Rhea Ripley. [1:05 - 1:20]

Rhea Ripley on her possible WrestleMania 40 opponent

In a recent chat with Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta, Ripley predicted that whoever wins the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match and challenges her for a her championship at WrestleMania 40, would be wasting their title shot. The Women's World Champion predicted that no matter who steps up to her, they are bound to fall short.

"I'm not sure who's gonna win it," Ripley said. "To be honest, I don't really care who's gonna win it because if they make the dumb decision of facing me, they just wasted their WrestleMania title shot. They threw it in the bin because they're gonna lose. You know why? Mami's always on top at the end of the day. Mami's a winner. Mami holds the gold for a reason. If they choose me at WrestleMania, they're destined to lose. That's it, I don't care who it is."

Considering just how dominant a champion Ripley has been, it wouldn't be a surprise if she still has gold around her waist even at and beyond WrestleMania 40.

