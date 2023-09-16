Rhea Ripley addresses her possible WrestleMania 40 storyline (Exclusive)

Rhea Ripley is likely to be involved in a marquee match at WrestleMania 40 next year if she keeps hold of the Women's World Championship. In an exclusive interview, the Judgment Day member made it clear she does not mind which opponent she faces at WWE's biggest annual event.

WrestleMania 40 will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on April 6-7, 2024. Earlier in the year, WWE will stage the Royal Rumble at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, on January 27, 2024.

The winner of the Women's Royal Rumble match could potentially choose to face Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, the Aussie superstar did not seem fazed by the possibility of facing the Rumble winner:

"I'm not sure who's gonna win it," Ripley said. "To be honest, I don't really care who's gonna win it because if they make the dumb decision of facing me, they just wasted their WrestleMania title shot. They threw it in the bin because they're gonna lose. You know why? Mami's always on top at the end of the day. Mami's a winner. Mami holds the gold for a reason. If they choose me at WrestleMania, they're destined to lose. That's it, I don't care who it is." [7:33 – 8:10]

The 26-year-old also commented on the possibility of facing Becky Lynch at the event.

Rhea Ripley's WrestleMania history

In 2020, Rhea Ripley lost the NXT Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair in her WrestleMania debut at WrestleMania 36. The event took place at an empty Performance Center due to the pandemic.

The following year, Ripley defeated Asuka at WrestleMania 37 to capture the RAW Women's Championship. She also competed at WrestleMania 38, teaming up with Liv Morgan in a fatal four-way tag team match that resulted in a win for Naomi and Sasha Banks.

Ripley's most recent experience on The Grandest Stage of Them All came at WrestleMania 39, where she defeated Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. The title has since been redesigned as the Women's World Championship.

