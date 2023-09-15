WWE RAW star vows to beat Becky Lynch at WrestleMania (Exclusive)

Becky Lynch has been one of WWE's most prominent superstars since reinventing herself as The Man in 2018. In an exclusive interview, Rhea Ripley explained what would happen if she went head-to-head with the newly crowned NXT Women's Champion.

Ripley currently holds the Women's World Championship on RAW, while Lynch recently defeated Tiffany Stratton to capture the NXT Women's Championship for the first time. Although both women are members of the RAW roster, they have not yet faced off in a long-term storyline.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Ripley addressed the possibility of Lynch winning the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match before challenging her at WrestleMania 40:

"I feel like Becky's always gonna be a favorite. But if Becky Lynch wants to step in the ring with Mami at WrestleMania, I mean, I beat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania. That's a pretty big accomplishment, so I would do the same to Becky." [8:20 – 8:36]

WrestleMania 40 will be held on April 6-7, 2024, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Watch the video above to hear Ripley's response when asked to reveal what she whispers in Dominik Mysterio's ear on WWE television.

Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley's WWE history

The multi-time champions have competed against each other on more than a dozen occasions over the last two years. However, the majority of those encounters took place at untelevised live events.

Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley's only televised singles match occurred on the 500th episode of NXT on November 20, 2019. The nine-minute bout ended in a no-contest following interference from Jessamyn Duke, Marina Shafir, and Shayna Baszler.

Fans have questioned for several months whether WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is planning Lynch vs. Ripley for a later date. The seeds were planted for a future rivalry on the December 5, 2022, episode of RAW when both women stared each other down on the entrance ramp.

Would you like to see Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley? Let us know in the comments section below.

