"I'll put her in her place" - Becky Lynch delivers warning to fellow superstar after staredown on WWE RAW

Becky Lynch sent a message to Rhea Ripley following their staredown on WWE RAW.

The Man recently returned to the company as the fifth member of Team Bianca in the Women's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series. The Man guided Belair's team to victory and connected with a Leg Drop off the top of the cage at the conclusion of the match. Rhea and Becky wrestled once in NXT but the match ended in a disqualification.

Speaking to WWE UK, Becky praised the 26-year-old before vowing to put her in her place if they cross paths again.

"I think Rhea is one of the greatest female athletes that we've ever seen. I think she's incredible. She is so young, so full of potential. I look at her and I go “well, that's the future of the business and the business is in good hands.” She's the future but I'm still the present. There can only be one Man around the place. If I have to put her in her place then I'll put her in her place."

The Man noted that Ripley is hanging around Finn Balor in Judgment Day and said that the veteran taught her everything she knows in the wrestling business.

"Plus she's hanging around with somebody that I know pretty well. In fact, somebody that taught me nearly everything that I know. There’s an interesting dynamic there because she's got Finn Bálor in her corner. I've known Finn for over 20 years, so it would be interesting to see what side he would take, you know, if push came to shove."

Becky Lynch on guiding Team Bianca to victory at WWE Survivor Series

Bianca Belair made a brilliant selection in naming Becky Lynch as the final member of her squad in the Women's WarGames match.

The Man came through big time for The EST and she disclosed to WWE UK what it meant for her to be in front of fans again.

"It felt amazing to be out in front of the crowd again and how electric that was, in such a wild capacity as WarGames. That’s a match that I've never done before and it's a very daunting match. You’ve got two rings, you’ve got a giant cage and anything goes. Truth be told, my shoulder still isn't feeling right. So to say I was nervous is probably a bit of an understatement. But once you get out there, once you get in front of the crowd and you feel that energy, then you forget everything else. There's not another feeling like it."

Becky had a chance to earn another title shot against Bianca Belair but Damage CTRL attacked her in the main event of this past week's WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see if Lynch gets her revenge as Bayley battles Alexa Bliss to determine the #1 contender for the title next Monday on the red brand.

