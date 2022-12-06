Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch: What happened in their only WWE match against each other?

Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch are two of the top female stars on the WWE roster. They are both former world champions who have beaten multiple top names and established themselves as world championship-level competitors.

This week on RAW, Ripley and Lynch had a confrontation that had fans excited. The former made her entrance just as the latter was about to leave after she was done trash-talking Bayley. The Nightmare and The Man had a staredown for a long time before they sneered at each other.

What's amazing about the two women is that they have only faced each other once. The match took place on the November 20, 2019, episode of NXT. It was one of the most hyped contests of the year and delivered until the end.

The finish saw Shayna Baszler and her group cause a disqualification and attacked both Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch. As such, the one battle between the two women didn't have a proper conclusion.

Rhea Ripley's thoughts on fighting Becky Lynch

Rhea Ripley was left annoyed by the ending of her match against Becky Lynch on NXT. Speaking on WWE's The Bump, she expressed her desire for a rematch down the road and talked about how competitive the encounter would be.

"Becky is someone that I had a match with in NXT and it didn't finish with a conclusion, it finished with Shayna [Baszler] and the girls coming out and ruining that match for me. She's always been someone that I wanted to have a televised match with. It'd be competitive. Every time I get to step in the room with her, I'm looking forward to it and I want that one-on-one interaction. I want that match. I'm hoping that one day it will happen and Mami's gonna put the man down." [16:05 - 16:39]

Given how WWE delivered a faceoff between the two women this week on RAW and how they crossed paths at Survivor Series WarGames, a match between them is almost inevitable. We are waiting to see if Triple H and company will have Ripley and Lynch do battle down the road.

