"It didn't finish with a conclusion"- 26-year-old WWE star wants to face Becky Lynch after three years

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has stated that she would love to step across the ring from Becky Lynch in a singles match.

The company has teased a potential match between the two ever since The Man made return. The duo came face-to-face on SmackDown last week before Ripley backed down. They were also on opposite sides of the ring during the recently concluded WarGames match at Survivor Series, during which they had a brief interaction where the Eradicator slammed Lynch with a Riptide.

Speaking on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Rhea Ripley opened up about a potential match between the two. The Judgment Day star noted that their last singles bout, which took place on NXT in 2019, ended in DQ after Shayna Baszler and her group attacked them both.

"I'm really looking forward to it. Becky is someone that I had a match with in NXT and it didn't finish with a conclusion, it finished with Shayna [Baszler] and the girls coming out and ruining that match for me. She's always been someone that I wanted to have a televised match with. It'd be competitive. Every time I get to step in the room with her, I'm looking forward to it and I want that one-on-one interaction. I want that match. I'm hoping that one day it will happen and Mami's gonna put the man down." [16:05 - 16:39]

Becky Lynch kickstarted a feud with Bayley on WWE RAW

Becky Lynch returned to action at Survivor Series after nearly four months on the sidelines. The Man suffered a shoulder injury during her match against Bianca Belair. She was also attacked by Damage CTRL the next night on RAW, which put her out of action.

Lynch was part of the opening segment of the most recent episode of RAW, during which she was interrupted by Bayley. The Role Model stated that she has done the same things as Becky Lynch but still receives no appreciation from WWE fans.

The war of words soon turned into a brawl as Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky emerged from the crowd. All four women engaged in a physical altercation that extended beyond the arena. They were soon separated by officials.

Becky Lynch has a score to settle with Damage CTRL and it looks like we are heading in that direction. The 6-time Women's Champion put Iyo and Dakota through a table at Survivor Series to get some retribution.

