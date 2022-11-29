Becky Lynch involved in a brawl with Damage CTRL on WWE RAW

Becky Lynch kicked off this week's episode of Monday Night RAW following her return to WWE on SmackDown last week.

She was the last entrant in the Women's WarGames match at Survivor Series. Her team emerged victorious at the event, defeating Rhea Ripley, Nikki Cross, and Damage CTRL. On the latest episode of the red brand, The Man spoke about her return and stated that she is happy to be back.

She then went into the crowd to interact with the fans. Becky Lynch reiterated that she was glad to be back and ready to jump off cages and flatten people.

She was then interrupted by Bayley, who was unhappy that she didn't get any appreciation from the fans despite competing in a Ladder match, Last Woman Standing, and WarGames.

Becky Lynch responded to the Role Model by telling her that fans didn't appreciate her because she was a loser. She was about to go to the ring to fight Bayley, but Dakota Kai and IYO SKY approached her from the crowd, resulting in a brawl.

Bayley then joined in, and all four stars began brawling in the crowd. As the fight continued to the concession stand, they started hitting each other with WWE merchandise. Security then came out to separate them.

