Rhea Ripley extends an invitation to current champion to join Judgment Day

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has sent an invitation to former tag team partner Liv Morgan to join Judgment Day.

The crowd gave SmackDown Women's Champion Morgan an extremely mixed reception tonight on the blue brand. With chants of "You tapped out," it seemed they were unwilling to let the dusty finish against Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam go.

However, when Sonya Deville made her way to the ring to call out Morgan, they immediately sided with the champion, with a "Liv Morgan" chant starting. Morgan herself didn't react badly but said she had tapped only after the three-count.

Ripley immediately capitalized on the negative reaction against Morgan. The Judgment Day member, who went viral after her beatdown of Dominik earlier this week, extended an invitation to Morgan to join the faction. She also called the WWE Universe "fickle."

"The @WWE Universe booing @YaOnlyLivvOnce… Fickle. Liv there’s still room if you decide to stop caring about everyone’s opinion. #JoinUs #TheJudgmentDay," Ripley wrote.

Morgan is yet to respond to the offer from her tag team partner. Given that the last time they worked together, Ripley turned on her, the current champion might not want to join any team she is a part of.

Rhea Ripley went viral for dominating Dominik Mysterio during RAW

The Nightmare had a rather dominant showing on RAW, where she decimated Dominik Mysterio, with one picture of her choking the young superstar going viral.

Twitter reacted with NSFW jokes following the moment, but Ripley found it rather amusing and went on to make light of it with her response.

She said that Dominik had been living the dreams of several wrestling fans.

#WWERAW Dom be out here living your dreams.⚖️ Dom be out here living your dreams. 😏⚖️#WWERAW

Rhea Ripley, along with Finn Balor and Damian Priest, have formed a formidable trio on RAW as Judgment Day, but they may need all the help they can get. With Edge recently returning after being betrayed, they could be in trouble as the Rated R Superstar appeared to have a singular focus on destroying them.

Do you want to see Liv Morgan in Judgment Day? Let us know in the comments below!

