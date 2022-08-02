"It should have been me" -- Twitter erupts with NSFW jokes as Rhea Ripley chokes Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW 

Rhea Ripley once again targeted WWE star Dominik Mysterio on RAW, and their physical altercation sent Twitter into a frenzy.
This week on RAW, Rey Mysterio and Dominik challenged The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The Bloodline members retained their gold after delivering their finisher to the 25-year-old.
However, that was not all for Dominik. Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Ripley rushed to the ring, where they launched a brutal attack on the father-son duo. While Priest and Balor focused on pinning Rey to the turnbuckle, The Nightmare caught hold of Dominik.
Ripley dragged him to the other corner and put her legs around his neck, strangling him in a brutal grip. The spot instantly drew attention from viewers, and The Nightmare's fans had an interesting take. Many took to Twitter to say they wished they were in Dominik's place instead.
While a few fans were busy obsessing over the spot, others noted how much they enjoyed watching Rhea Ripley "bully" Dominik on RAW. Many hailed it as the biggest highlight of the feud between Judgment Day and The Mysterios.
When Rhea Ripley attacked Rey Mysterio's daughter Aalyah on WWE RAW
Legendary superstar Rey Mysterio celebrated his 20th anniversary in WWE last week on RAW. He arrived on the show with his entire family, including his wife and daughter, Aalyah.
Their backstage celebration was interrupted by Rhea Ripley, who made a surprise return to the red brand after a month-long hiatus. She came face-to-face with Aalyah and responded by shoving her ruthlessly. The Nightmare then joined other Judgment Day members in attacking Rey Mysterio and Dominik.
It is worth noting that Aalyah was involved in a romantic storyline with AEW star Buddy Matthews (formerly known as Buddy Murphy in WWE). Matthews and Ripley are allegedly dating in real life, and the latter's altercation was possibly a subtle nod to the connection between the two aforementioned relationships.
Fans loved the angle and stormed on Twitter to acknowledge the incident, leading to multiple hilarious posts. Buddy Matthews joined in on the fun with an epic response stating that he would let the two women fight for his custody.
