"It should have been me" -- Twitter erupts with NSFW jokes as Rhea Ripley chokes Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW 

Rhea Ripley once again targeted WWE star Dominik Mysterio on RAW, and their physical altercation sent Twitter into a frenzy.

This week on RAW, Rey Mysterio and Dominik challenged The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The Bloodline members retained their gold after delivering their finisher to the 25-year-old.

However, that was not all for Dominik. Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Ripley rushed to the ring, where they launched a brutal attack on the father-son duo. While Priest and Balor focused on pinning Rey to the turnbuckle, The Nightmare caught hold of Dominik.

Ripley dragged him to the other corner and put her legs around his neck, strangling him in a brutal grip. The spot instantly drew attention from viewers, and The Nightmare's fans had an interesting take. Many took to Twitter to say they wished they were in Dominik's place instead.

Here are some of the best reactions to Rhea Ripley choking Dominik on RAW:

Baker Mayfield Is My Homeboy @NotoriousVIC007 When I saw Dominik Mysterio get beat up by Rhea Ripley: When I saw Dominik Mysterio get beat up by Rhea Ripley: https://t.co/zNLG7wpIdP

Spartaprime @Spartaprime

ME "Can't be that bad" Her "I get crazy when I drink"ME "Can't be that bad" #WWERaw Her "I get crazy when I drink" ME "Can't be that bad" #WWERaw https://t.co/Q1YROdpnxL

thep1loso🤘🏻 @thep1loso



ME: Seeing Rhea Ripley wrap her legs around Dominik mysterio… #WWERaw ME: Seeing Rhea Ripley wrap her legs around Dominik mysterio… #WWERaw ME: https://t.co/ueTOOTQcp6

While a few fans were busy obsessing over the spot, others noted how much they enjoyed watching Rhea Ripley "bully" Dominik on RAW. Many hailed it as the biggest highlight of the feud between Judgment Day and The Mysterios.

Spartaprime @Spartaprime @RheaRipley_WWE Dominik Mysterio fighting for his life lol @RheaRipley_WWE Dominik Mysterio fighting for his life lol https://t.co/QAWzbXwXa5

When Rhea Ripley attacked Rey Mysterio's daughter Aalyah on WWE RAW

Legendary superstar Rey Mysterio celebrated his 20th anniversary in WWE last week on RAW. He arrived on the show with his entire family, including his wife and daughter, Aalyah.

Meli @AnaMelissaJ15 Aliyah vs Rhea Ripley for the love of Buddy🤣 #WWERaw Aliyah vs Rhea Ripley for the love of Buddy🤣 #WWERaw https://t.co/JaVWbaW7iB

Their backstage celebration was interrupted by Rhea Ripley, who made a surprise return to the red brand after a month-long hiatus. She came face-to-face with Aalyah and responded by shoving her ruthlessly. The Nightmare then joined other Judgment Day members in attacking Rey Mysterio and Dominik.

It is worth noting that Aalyah was involved in a romantic storyline with AEW star Buddy Matthews (formerly known as Buddy Murphy in WWE). Matthews and Ripley are allegedly dating in real life, and the latter's altercation was possibly a subtle nod to the connection between the two aforementioned relationships.

Fans loved the angle and stormed on Twitter to acknowledge the incident, leading to multiple hilarious posts. Buddy Matthews joined in on the fun with an epic response stating that he would let the two women fight for his custody.

