"Rhea Ripley vs Aalyah for the custody of Buddy Matthews" - Twitter left in splits over major WWE RAW return

Rhea Ripley had a wild return on WWE RAW
Shruti Sadbhav
ANALYST
Modified Jul 26, 2022 08:27 AM IST

This week's episode of WWE RAW saw two major returns. Legendary Superstar Rey Mysterio celebrated his 20th anniversary on the red brand tonight, accompanied by his entire family and, most notably, his daughter Aalyah.

Rey and Dominik Mysterio locked horns with Finn Balor and Damian Priest in a tag team match. The masked legend picked up a big win for his team and went backstage to celebrate with his family. He had just received a gift from his daughter when Rhea Ripley made a surprise appearance sporting an "I am your Papi" t-shirt.

In case you missed it, Ripley is now dating AEW star Buddy Matthews (f.k.a. as Buddy Murphy in WWE). In late 2020, Aalyah and Murphy dated in an on-screen storyline focused on the latter's feud with The Mysterios.

Aliyah vs Rhea Ripley for the love of Buddy🤣 #WWERaw https://t.co/JaVWbaW7iB

Fast forward to tonight, and Rhea Ripley came face-to-face with Aalyah in the locker room. The Judgment Day member held Aalyah's face and shoved her to the back, before dragging Dominik out of the room like a sack of potatoes.

Ripley, Balor, and Priest then attacked Dominik and Rey Mysterio backstage, but the highlight was still the spot with Aalyah. Fans flooded Twitter with hilarious memes and comments about the entire booking. Here are some of the best reactions we found online following the clever WWE RAW segment:

Rhea Ripley vs Aalyah for the custody of Buddy Matthews. #WWERAW https://t.co/5QDFn8FINc
@WWE @RheaRipley_WWE Longtime storytelling https://t.co/PrhlQsqf6i
@WWE @RheaRipley_WWE 😂 #BuddyMathews when he saw this stand off : https://t.co/yVHrFlIVS7
@WWE @RheaRipley_WWE Murphy rn. https://t.co/kYvQtSrST9
@WWE @RheaRipley_WWE The ex vs the current 😂
@WWE @RheaRipley_WWE Rhea: https://t.co/QPYO1rWBqD
@WWE @RheaRipley_WWE This is good Sh*t https://t.co/rSDa5aT82K
Why Rhea Ripley grab Dominik like that 🤣 #wweraw https://t.co/Snj3fHzQ9c
Buddy Matthews… #WWERaw https://t.co/iL3e4TwFos
@WWE Buddy Matthews: https://t.co/6xVskXjcA0
Buddy Matthews watching Rhea Ripley and Aalyah fight like #WWERaw https://t.co/bAWZABpLhd
Buddy Matthews has to be getting war flashbacks seeing Rey’s daughter 💀#WWERaw https://t.co/tv0qZbTgK5
BUDDY MATTHEWS ON A FORKLIFT MATCH AT SUMMERSLAM #WWERaw twitter.com/WWEonFOX/statu…
buddy matthews just sitting at home https://t.co/HNvbvTElJF

