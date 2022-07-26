"Rhea Ripley vs Aalyah for the custody of Buddy Matthews" - Twitter left in splits over major WWE RAW return

This week's episode of WWE RAW saw two major returns. Legendary Superstar Rey Mysterio celebrated his 20th anniversary on the red brand tonight, accompanied by his entire family and, most notably, his daughter Aalyah.

Rey and Dominik Mysterio locked horns with Finn Balor and Damian Priest in a tag team match. The masked legend picked up a big win for his team and went backstage to celebrate with his family. He had just received a gift from his daughter when Rhea Ripley made a surprise appearance sporting an "I am your Papi" t-shirt.

In case you missed it, Ripley is now dating AEW star Buddy Matthews (f.k.a. as Buddy Murphy in WWE). In late 2020, Aalyah and Murphy dated in an on-screen storyline focused on the latter's feud with The Mysterios.

Meli @AnaMelissaJ15 Aliyah vs Rhea Ripley for the love of Buddy🤣 #WWERaw Aliyah vs Rhea Ripley for the love of Buddy🤣 #WWERaw https://t.co/JaVWbaW7iB

Fast forward to tonight, and Rhea Ripley came face-to-face with Aalyah in the locker room. The Judgment Day member held Aalyah's face and shoved her to the back, before dragging Dominik out of the room like a sack of potatoes.

Ripley, Balor, and Priest then attacked Dominik and Rey Mysterio backstage, but the highlight was still the spot with Aalyah. Fans flooded Twitter with hilarious memes and comments about the entire booking. Here are some of the best reactions we found online following the clever WWE RAW segment:

Signor Sinatra @KhandakarSaad

#WWERaw Buddy Matthews has to be getting war flashbacks seeing Rey’s daughter Buddy Matthews has to be getting war flashbacks seeing Rey’s daughter 💀#WWERaw https://t.co/tv0qZbTgK5

adam @Golden_Tekkers buddy matthews just sitting at home buddy matthews just sitting at home https://t.co/HNvbvTElJF

