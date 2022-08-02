WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley breaks silence after bullying a superstar on RAW, fans react to the brutal spot

Rhea Ripley targeted Dominik on WWE RAW for the second consecutive week and posted a tweet. This has turned into a significant talking point from the show.

The Usos returned to RAW this week to put their tag team championships on the line against Rey Mysterio and Dominik. An impressive showing allowed Jey and Jimmy Uso to retain their gold on the red brand. They were fresh from a successful title defense against Street Profits at SummerSlam this weekend and still put up a dominant in-ring performance.

Things worsened when Judgment Day made its way to the ring to confront Rey Mysterio and Dominik.

Following the show, Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to cater to widespread discussion amongst WWE fans who couldn't get over the spot.

#WWERAW Dom be out here living your dreams.⚖️ Dom be out here living your dreams. 😏⚖️#WWERAW

Her fans were quick to hijack the post and responded positively to her take on the physical altercation with Dominik on RAW. Below are some of the funniest replies to Rhea Ripley's statement:

Earlier in the show, Edge cut a promo, saying he would "end Judgment Day." The Rated-R Superstar rushed to his former tag team partner's defense but accidentally hit his son Dominik with a devastating Spear.

Rhea Ripley missed the title match in WWE due to medical reasons

In June, Rhea Ripley picked up a huge win in a Fatal 4-Way Match to become the No. 1 contender for the RAW Women's Championship. She would have challenged Bianca Belair for the title at Money in the Bank 2022. Unfortunately, Ripley missed the show after taking a month-long hiatus due to medical reasons.

Former women's champion Carmella replaced The Nightmare in the title match at Money in the Bank. Belair has since defended her title at two premium live events, including her last championship bout at WWE SummerSlam. Ripley will look to reclaim her spot in the title picture after a dominant run on the red brand following her return.

