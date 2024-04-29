Rhea Ripley shares wholesome family update amid WWE injury hiatus 

Rhea Ripley was forced to relinquish her Women's World Championship two weeks ago on WWE RAW when it was revealed that she was struggling with a shoulder injury.

The former Champion has since been missing from WWE TV, as a new champion was crowned and Ripley has since been omitted from the current draft. Ripley hasn't shared many updates of herself on Instagram since walking away from the ring, but earlier today she shared a wholesome update with her dogs, Barry and Bella.

Rhea Ripley is in good spirits despite her injury.

The Eradicator doesn't show her injured shoulder in the image, but it seems that she is enjoying the time off with her dogs, after welcoming Bella to her family earlier this month.

Ripley is engaged to former WWE Superstar Buddy Matthews, who was known as Buddy Murphy whilst part of the company. The couple seemingly own the two dogs together and they have featured in many of her recent updates on Instagram.

Rhea Ripley may be sidelined from WWE for the rest of 2024

Rhea Ripley's injury came at the worst time after she was only recently able to defeat Becky Lynch at WrestleMania. Since then, The Man has now gone on to win the Women's World Championship following last week's battle royal.

Ripley's shoulder injury could leave her sidelined for up to a year depending on severity, which means that WWE now needs to make plans for the rest of 2024 without one of their biggest stars.

WWE has been handed quite a blow in recent months with The Rock, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Ripley, and CM Punk all sidelined at present, which has left the company with many gaps at the top of the division. Drew McIntyre is also struggling with an injury at present, and recent reports suggest that he will be taking some time away from WWE, especially since he isn't currently booked for Backlash this weekend.

