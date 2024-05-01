Dominik Mysterio has to cheat on Rhea Ripley with Liv Morgan, says WWE personality, for major reason

Over the last few weeks on WWE RAW, the company has teased a storyline between Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan. Recently Sam Roberts claimed that Dom needs Morgan to provide him the support he had from Rhea Ripley.

The Eradicator is currently out of action after she was injured at the hands of Morgan during a backstage assault on Monday Night RAW. Although the latter failed to win the Women's World Title after Ripley relinquished it, she has seemingly had some communication with Mami's on-screen boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio. After having a faceoff backstage last week, the two were seen leaving the same room on the latest episode of the red brand.

On a recent episode of his Notsam Wrestling podcast, the WWE personality discussed Morgan and Mysterio's current storyline. He claimed that Dirty Dominik needed to cheat on Mami with the former SmackDown Women's Champion for a significant reason:

"I want to see Liv Morgan take Dominik Mysterio away from Rhea Ripley. I wanna see Rhea Ripley off television, away from the locker room. Dominik Mysterio is on the road. He gets booed everywhere he goes by these fans. He needs positive reinforcement. Dominik Mysterio needs support. Mami was always there. Everything Dominik ever did, Rhea Ripley was supportive of. Rhea Ripley put an R and D not for research and development but for Rhea and Dom under her eye socket so that everybody knew where her loyalty lied. That person, that influence is no longer on Monday Night RAW. And moreover, Damian Priest as the World Heavyweight Champion is more looking for success from The Judgment Day than ever before. He has zero tolerance for things not going perfectly." he said.

The WWE personality suggested that Mysterio's relationship with Morgan could develop from working partners to friends to lovers:

"So, where is Dominik gonna get that positive reinforcement from? Well, Liv Morgan's been watching it. As a matter of fact, Liv had nothing but time on her hands while she was at home injured. What if Liv Morgan starts putting the moves a little bit on old Dominik Mysterio? What if Dominik Mysterio, whose character has been questioned by some on WWE television, what if he's not able to fend off the advances? What if he succumbs to the advances of Liv Morgan and a few weeks from now we start seeing Liv and Dominik working together and that work becomes a friendship and that friendship more to the point that Dominik and Liv Morgan are an item?" [From 20:04 to 21:56]

Rhea Ripley could return to WWE as a babyface to feud with Liv Morgan, says Sam Roberts

The WWE personality continued proposing ideas for Liv Morgan's storyline with Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley. He claimed the former SmackDown Women's Champion's romance with Dom Dom would set up Mami's return as a babyface.

Roberts even claimed that any sympathy from the WWE Universe towards Morgan would disappear once The Eradicator makes her comeback from injury.

"We don't even mention Mami. Well, the commentary does and everything but it's not like Dominik makes this announcement that he's left Rhea Ripley. This is just what Dominik is doing while Mami's not home, except then Mami comes home. See, this to me is where it gets great because once Mami is back, Liv Morgan is in serious trouble and any sympathy that she had from the fanbase is out the window," he said. [From 21:57 to 22:29]

The 40-year-old also suggested that Mysterio potentially helping Morgan win the Women's World Title from Becky Lynch would add more heat to their proposed feud with Ripley. With the hints dropped over the past two weeks, it would be interesting to see if these speculations come true.

How do you think Rhea Ripley should react if Dominik Mysterio cheated on her with Liv Morgan? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

