Liv Morgan FINALLY discloses why she confronted Dominik Mysterio backstage on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan took a shot at Dominik Mysterio in a recent interview.

A few weeks ago, Morgan attacked Rhea Ripley in a backstage area and it resulted in The Eradicator suffering a legitimate injury. Ripley had to vacate her Women's World Championship and she is now on a months-long hiatus. Shortly after, Liv confronted Dominik Mysterio backstage and the duo had an intense staredown.

Liv Morgan recently did an interview with The Border Patrol and opened up about Dominik and Rhea Ripley. The 29-year-old star made it clear that she did not like Dirty Dom and explained why she confronted him backstage.

"I did take his Mami away. Work has been a little bit awkward and I just happened to run into him. We had a little moment of seeing. Not really much to say there. I don't like the man. I definitely don't like his woman. I just wanted him to know, 'Yes, I did that, and I'm still here.' The revenge tour doesn't stop until I win the women's championship," Liv Morgan said. [H/T Fightful]

Whether Liv wins the Women's World Championship somewhere down the line remains to be seen.

Liv Morgan failed to win the Women's World Championship after Rhea Ripley vacated it

WWE held a Battle Royal on last week's episode of RAW to crown a brand-new Women's World Champion. The final two contestants in the match were Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch. In the end, The Man hit Morgan with a Manhandle Slam on the apron and eliminated her to become the new Women's World Champion. Liv was beyond livid over what had happened and almost attacked a WWE cameraman backstage.

Liv is determined to win the Women's World Championship soon. She has held the SmackDown Women's Championship in the past and is aware of the prestige that it carries. It remains to be seen if she succeeds in winning championship gold again.