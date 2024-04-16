Rhea Ripley sends an emotional message after vacating Women's World Championship on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley's title run came to an unfortunate end as she was forced to vacate the Women's World Championship on WWE RAW due to injury. The Judgment Day member reacted to the same with an emotional message on social media.

Mami was involved in a backstage brawl last week on WWE RAW as Liv Morgan attacked her out of nowhere. During the collision, Rhea suffered a legitimate shoulder injury, which is set to keep her on the sidelines for the foreseeable future. As a result, the Australian star also had to relinquish the Women's World Championship as she won't be able to defend it.

Rhea Ripley had a dominant run with the title, which she held for 380 days. However, an unfortunate ending left the star emotional, which was visible during the show. She also sent a heartfelt message on social media a few hours after the incident.

Liv Morgan came out after Rhea Ripley vacated the title, which infuriated the latter. However, security guards were present to control the situation. A new Women's World Champion will be crowned on WWE RAW next week.

Rhea Ripley could reportedly return by WWE SummerSlam!

According to a recent report, Mami suffered a joint AC sprain when she was thrown into a wall by Liv Morgan during their brawl last week. It was also noted that she could be back in time for SummerSlam.

Ripley is expected to go after the title once she returns. However, there is still no word on who will be competing for the title next week.

Liv Morgan had been looking for revenge against The Eradicator since she returned from injury. Morgan was put on the shelf by Rhea Ripley a few months ago, and now the former has managed to inflict the same on The Judgment Day member.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the two to collide, given their history. However, it seems like they will have to wait a bit longer.

