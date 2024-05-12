Top WWE star suffers legitimate injury; steps out of Queen of the Ring tournament

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce recently announced that former Women's Tag Team Champion Zelina Vega has been pulled out of the Queen of the Ring Tournament. Pearce noted that Vega is not cleared to compete due to a legitimate injury.

In 2021, the 33-year-old won the Queen's Crown Tournament. The LWO member was scheduled to kick off her journey to defend her crown by facing Shayna Baszler in the first round of the 2024 Queen of the Ring Tournament tonight at a WWE live event in Macon, Georgia.

However, Pearce took to social media to announce that the former Women's Tag Team Champion had suffered an injury and was not cleared to compete. Hence, Maxxine Dupri would replace her in the Queen of the Ring tournament:

"I have a bit of unfortunate injury news. Zelina Vega will not be medically cleared to compete tonight and therefore will be stepping out of the Queen of the Ring Tournament, which is unfortunate given her past history as a Queen of the Ring... But injury bug strikes again, which opens the door to opportunity for one Maxxine Dupri, who will receive the biggest opportunity in her young career. She will step in tonight against Shayna Baszler... Injuries happen, guys. It's just the way it is. And changes need to be made. And this one is official," he said.

Which WWE Superstar will win the Queen of the Ring Tournament?

With the former Queen, Zelina Vega, out of the tournament, it is now guaranteed that WWE will crown a new Queen of the Ring at the upcoming premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

Several top superstars are currently competing for the crown, including Bianca Belair, Nia Jax, and Jade Cargill. On his Gigantic Pop podcast, ex-WWE star Matt Morgan claimed The Storm should win the tournament:

"On the girls side, I'd said it from day one, you don't put Jade Cargill in this tournament if she's not built to win it. [She has to win it.] Has to. And again, it doesn't hurt the others if they don't win it. It just doesn't. Bianca Belair is a multi-time world champion at this point. She's already up here as it gets, right? So, it doesn't hurt nobody by having [Cargill] win," he said.

Cargill defeated Piper Niven in the first round of the tournament. She will now square off against Nia Jax in the quarter-finals. It would be interesting to see if she would be able to become the new Queen of the Ring.

Who do you think will win the Queen of the Ring tournament? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

Please give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

