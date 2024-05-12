Triple H must book major WWE Superstar to win Queen of The Ring, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan believes WWE Creative, led by Triple H, must book Jade Cargill to win the Queen of The Ring tournament. He claimed it would not hurt the other competitors.

Jade Cargill defeated Piper Niven last Friday on WWE SmackDown to advance to the second round of the Queen of The Ring tournament. She will now square off against Nia Jax in the quarter-finals. If she wins, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion might clash with her tag team partner, Bianca Belair, who will take on Tiffany Stratton in the next round.

On his Gigantic Pop podcast, Morgan predicted the potential winners for the King and Queen of The Ring tournaments. He claimed The Storm must become Queen of The Ring:

"On the girls side, I'd said it from day one, you don't put Jade Cargill in this tournament if she's not built to win it. [She has to win it.] Has to. And again, it doesn't hurt the others if they don't win it. It just doesn't. Bianca Belair is a multi-time world champion at this point. She's already up here as it gets, right? So, it doesn't hurt nobody by having [Cargill] win," he said. [3:24 - 3:47]

Matt Morgan slammed WWE for booking Jade Cargill vs. Piper Niven

While addressing Jade Cargill's booking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan called out WWE for having The Storm go head-to-head against Piper Niven.

The wrestling veteran claimed the 31-year-old selling to Niven was a mistake. He stated that the match should not have happened in the first place:

"That's how they've been booking Jade [a strong domineering future World Heavyweight Champion]. So, why would you have her come off her feet at all? 'Oh, well, Matt, if you look at the two of them side by side, I mean, Piper Niven is their size.' Then guess what? The match should not have ever been against Piper Niven at all then, at all. They shouldn't have gone down that road at all then. It's no disrespect to Piper, it's disrespect to the booking," he said.

Morgan also expressed his displeasure at booking Cargill to face Nia Jax in the next round of the Queen of The Ring tournament. He claimed The Storm should only face cruiserweights in squash matches at this stage of her run. It would be interesting to see what will happen when the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion clashes with The Irresistible Force next.

