Veteran calls out WWE for the "shocking" booking of Jade Cargill; says it hurts her

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan called out WWE Creative, led by Triple H, for their booking of Jade Cargill. He claimed her match against Piper Niven never should have happened.

Since her debut on SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania XL, The Strom has become a dominant force on the blue brand. After winning the Women's Tag Team Title alongside Bianca Belair at Backlash France, she defeated Piper Niven last Friday in the first round of the Queen of the Ring tournament.

On his Gigantic Pop podcast, Morgan slammed the company for having Cargill sell to Niven during their match. He even claimed the square-off should not have happened in the first place.

"That's how they've been booking Jade [a strong domineering future World Heavyweight Champion]. So, why would you have her come off her feet at all? 'Oh, well, Matt, if you look at the two of them side by side, I mean, Piper Niven is their size.' Then guess what? The match should not have ever been against Piper Niven at all then, at all. They shouldn't have gone down that road at all then. It's no disrespect to Piper, it's disrespect to the booking," he said. [From 09:04 to 09:27]

The TNA legend added.

"I was shocked by this. I was shocked by how much they had her sell. And again, it's not just they had her sell, it's the fact that she's not ready in her experience level to sell appropriately. So, what happens is, Raj, you put her in these predicaments where she's showing her inexperience on the selling side of the business, which hurts her double more. So, when it's time for her to get up on offense to kick a** and take names, and she looks like she knows what she's doing on that part, it minuses from that because we just saw her two minutes ago looking lost in the match. Stop making her sell, WWE. That's not what you're paying her to be there for." [From 10:01 to 10:38]

Check out the video below:

Jade Cargill's storyline will eventually see her get betrayed by Bianca Belair, says WWE personality

While the Stamford-based company has currently paired Jade Cargill with Bianca Belair for the latter to help The Storm improve her skills, many expect the two powerhouses to later square off.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE personality Sam Roberts revealed that he believes the company will eventually split them up. He suggested that Belair could be the one turning on her partner.

"I think eventually, I would like, I think if they're gonna split them up, because, eventually, you wanna do a Bianca Belair [vs] Jade Cargill match. I think this is going to just get Jade Cargill to a point where she's getting better and better and better and better, which is amazing for Jade. And I think once she gets there and once it's time to launch her into singles superstardom, the idea of Bianca Belair turning on Jade Cargill, eventually, no time soon, but eventually turning on Jade Cargill only for Jade Cargill to be able to have that kind of heroic performance against Bianca Belair could be a good thing," he said.

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair could clash earlier than WWE fans thought. In the second round of the Queen of the Ring tournament, The Storm is set to fight Nia Jax, while The EST will face Tiffany Stratton. If Cargill and Belair both win, then they will square off in the semi-final. It would be interesting to see if that scenario came to fruition.

What do you think of WWE's booking of Jade Cargill? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

