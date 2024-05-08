Another major betrayal could happen on SmackDown, says WWE personality, after Carlito's turn on LWO

WWE personality Sam Roberts believes Bianca Belair could eventually betray her tag team partner, Jade Cargill.

The Storm has joined forces with The EST of WWE since joining the blue brand ahead of WrestleMania XL. The two powerhouses recently defeated The Kabuki Warriors at Backlash France to capture the Women's Tag Team Championship. Nevertheless, many expect the two partners to one day have a dream match against each other.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts suggested that the company paired Belair and Cargill for the latter to improve her skills before having The EST betray her to set up a feud between the two SmackDown stars. The blue brand has already seen several betrayals over the past few months. The latest one came when Carlito attacked his LWO teammate, Dragon Lee.

"I think eventually, I would like, I think if they're gonna split them up, because, eventually, you wanna do a Bianca Belair [vs] Jade Cargill match. I think this is going to just get Jade Cargill to a point where she's getting better and better and better and better, which is amazing for Jade. And I think once she gets there and once it's time to launch her into singles superstardom, the idea of Bianca Belair turning on Jade Cargill, eventually, no time soon, but eventually turning on Jade Cargill only for Jade Cargill to be able to have that kind of heroic performance against Bianca Belair could be a good thing," he said. [41:41 - 42:23]

The WWE personality suggested another scenario to end Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair's alliance

While many expect Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair's alliance to end in betrayal, Sam Roberts thinks the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions could also part ways on a friendly basis.

After addressing the betrayal scenario on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, he proposed another idea for their eventual split.

"I mean, look, there also is a world where they don't have to do that at all, where neither one of them has to turn and Bianca could go: 'You know what, Jade? It's time for you to go get yours. Go get yours.' And that could be cool, too," Roberts said. [42:24 - 42:36]

Belair and Cargill have yet to defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Title since capturing them at Backlash France. It would be interesting to see who would be their first challengers.

Do you think Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill's partnership will end in betrayal? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

