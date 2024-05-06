Reason behind Cody Rhodes using Brock Lesnar’s finisher at WWE Backlash seemingly revealed

WWE Backlash: France Premium Live Event was headlined by Cody Rhodes taking on AJ Styles for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The tense finishing sequence saw the champion use one of Brock Lesnar's moves on the challenger. An interesting look at why Cody used the move has just surfaced.

The American Nightmare and The Beast Incarnate had a wild feud in 2023. Rhodes defeated Lesnar at WWE Backlash in May 2023, then The Beast got the win back by submission with the Kimura Lock at Night of Champions that same month. The Grandson of A Plumber broke the tie at WWE SummerSlam with another pinfall to end the rivalry. The Kimura Lock was a focal point of the feud as Backlash saw Cody counter Brock's submission finisher into a shocking pin.

WWE continued booking the first-time-ever rivalry with an injury angle that saw the former UFC Champion use a Kimura to break the arm of the second generation wrestler. Cody used his cast as a weapon at Night of Champion, but ended up tapping out after two Kimuras. At SummerSlam 2023, Cody escaped the controversial submission move and sent Brock into the exposed turnbuckle, then applied a Kimura of his own. Lesnar eventually fought out of the hold, but was finished off with three straight Cross Rhodes.

The Prince of Pro Wrestling noted in a 2023 interview that he has a 'rule' that other wrestlers hate. On being asked about how he pays homage to other wrestlers during his own matches, Cody revealed how he will use another wrestler's moves if they have worked 5 matches together. Fans on X pointed to these comments after the former AEW EVP used Lesnar's Kimura on Styles at Backlash: France. The Beast and the former Dashing One have only fought 3 times.

"My rule is, if I wrestle you more than five times, I can do all your stuff. It’s only my rule, and people hate it. I love the Cody Cutter. I think it’s better than an Os-Cutter, but I did get it from Will [Ospreay], so fair-play to Will, who’s super talented, beyond super talented. If I’ve wrestled you more than five times... I told Jay Lethal this once, and he hated it. He’s like, ‘No, wait, no, no, that’s not how it works.’ I can do your stuff, it’s just my rule," Cody Rhodes said.

He continued:

"I’m waiting for someone to be like, ‘Hey, please don’t.’ But hey, I like to sponge. Part of what we do is, I got to lean into being a Rhodes, so I can do these Rhodes things. I got to lean into being part of the indie revival. I got all that, and I’m lucky to have been part of it. So I sponge off as much as I can. The Booker T roll [into the corner], which Jerry Lynn does as well, there’s a couple of Arn Anderson things that I do that are hard to visualize. It’s all someone else’s. I just try to put into a Nightmare package," Cody Rhodes said. [H/T - Fightful]

For what it's worth, Rhodes has wrestled 14 singles matches with Booker T, 4 with Jay Lethal, and 1 with Will Ospreay. He's also had several multi-man matches with all three wrestlers.

Triple H praises Cody Rhodes after WWE Backlash: France

Cody Rhodes headlined WWE Backlash: France on Saturday. While fans also played a major role in the main event, the Undisputed WWE Champion retained his title over AJ Styles in the first-time-ever match between the two veterans.

Triple H took to X after Backlash to congratulate The American Nightmare on his first title defense since dethroning Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL. The Chief Content Officer included one of his signature backstage photos.

"It's one thing to win a championship... And another thing entirely to keep it. Congratulations to @CodyRhodes on his first successful Undisputed WWE Title defense at #WWEBacklash France," Triple H wrote with the photo below.

Rhodes is being advertised to appear on Friday's post-Backlash edition of SmackDown. It's likely that the fans will have a good idea of his next challenger going into WWE King & Queen of The Ring on May 25.