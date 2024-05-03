WWE unveils official poster for the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring event: Which stars are featured on it?

On May 25, 2024, WWE will return to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for its King and Queen of the Ring event. The Stamford-based promotion publicized the show a few months ago, and fans are eagerly anticipating who will be the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring.

Amidst this excitement, the official poster for this Premium Live Event has surfaced, seemingly confirming some big names for the event. The poster prominently features the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and United States Champion Logan Paul at the centre.

Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn and Women's World Champion Becky Lynch are also highlighted. In addition to the champions, Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair are featured as the only non-champion stars on the official poster.

However, fans expressed disappointment over the absence of Bayley, who is also the WWE Women's Champion representing SmackDown. Furthermore, notable names like Gunther and CM Punk are also absent from the poster, which has stunned fans.

Many are even speculating that The Ring General could be crowned as the 2024 King of the Ring tournament winner.

The last time WWE hosted the King and Queen of the Ring tournament was in 2021, where Xavier Woods and Zelina Vega emerged victorious in their respective tournaments. It will be intriguing to see how things unfold in the coming weeks and which superstars will qualify for this prestigious tournament.

Has anyone yet announced for the 2024 WWE King of the Ring tournament?

As of writing, three superstars have already been confirmed for this year's King of the Ring tournament. This announcement took place during a previous episode of Monday Night RAW, where Drew McIntyre engaged in a confrontation with Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. Following this altercation, McIntyre and Xavier confirmed their participation in the high-profile tournament.

Additionally, Gunther has also declared his participation in the tournament. Even during his promo on the red brand, he expressed his desire to win the crown.

However, it's worth noting that McIntyre is currently sidelined from in-ring action due to injury. If he is unable to recover in time, this could potentially result in his absence from the King of the Ring tournament.

On the other hand, there has been no confirmation of participation in the Queen of the Ring tournament. It will indeed be intriguing to see who will be crowned as the Queen and King of the Ring on May 25, 2024.

