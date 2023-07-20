WWE may be protecting a move a young star shares with Brock Lesnar; defeated star in 76 seconds

Brock Lesnar is quite definitely one of WWE's top stars over the past two decades, having dominated during this time against whichever star he faced. Now, WWE might be protecting a move that the former world champion has made his own, even though another young up-and-comer is using it down in NXT.

The young star in question is Thea Hail, and the maneuver is none other than the Kimura Lock.

The Kimura Lock is a move that Brock Lesnar has used to do a lot of damage to his opponents, even "breaking" their hands and arms. Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and Cody Rhodes are just some of the names who have fallen victim to him using the move.

But with two big wins using the Kimura, Thea Hail is apparently making it her own down in NXT. The first came when she defeated Cora Jade, making the top NXT star tap out to it to solidify her place as the challenger for Tiffany Stratton. On top of that, only 76 seconds into their match yesterday, Hail made Elektra Lopez tap out as well.

As if that was not enough, Hail locked in the Kimura on Tiffany Stratton as well, forcing her to give in and accept a submission match for when they face each other for the NXT Women's Championship.

The two will face each other for the title down the line. This seems to be a very clear indication that the move is protected, with everyone giving in to it in a matter of seconds after it's locked in.

Brock Lesnar used the Kimura just this week on WWE RAW

There's a reason for the comparisons, as just this week on WWE RAW, Brock Lesnar absolutely dominated Cody Rhodes in front of his mother, punishing him with the Kimura after taking him out with the F5.

This is after he "broke" The American Nightmare's arm using the same move a few weeks back. The move has been so devastating that Rhodes has spent weeks selling the injury even outside the ring and off of television.

At this time, the Kimura Lock might just be one of the most powerful maneuvers in WWE.