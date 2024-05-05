WWE Universe achieves impressive feat at Backlash

The inaugural WWE Backlash France PLE in Lyon was a hit. The sold-out crowd was hot from bell to bell, and that made for several memorable moments. The main event saw fans pull off one very impressive feat.

The Backlash France crowd opened up by serenading Randy Orton, which left him in awe. The main event saw Cody Rhodes defend the WWE Championship against AJ Styles. The fans in Lyon, France came unglued and blew the roof off the LDLC Arena for both entrances, but they were not done.

After Samantha Irvin did her formal ring introduction for Styles, the sold-out crowd of 11,682 began chanting so loud that the cameras were shaking. This was acknowledged on commentary, as seen below. Fans translated the chant from French to, "He’s really, he’s really, he’s really PHENOMENAL-LALALA."

"THE CAMERA IS BOUNCING!!! LYON, FRANCE brought the noise, the excitement and the passion at #WWEBacklash!," the company tweeted.

The first-ever Styles vs. Rhodes singles match was also Cody's first televised title defense since dethroning Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL. Since then he has retained over Dominik Mysterio in a dark match, and retained over Shinsuke Nakamura in six non-televised live events, including the shows in Italy and Austria this past week.

