"Just wow" - WWE champion has emotional reaction to Jey Uso's Backlash entrance

The inaugural WWE Backlash France PLE has been underway for only a couple of hours, and there have already been several major moments. Jey Uso's grand entrance for his match impressed many, including a current champion.

Main Event Jey came out first for his match with World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest. The French crowd instantly blew up as "Main Event Ish" blared throughout the LDLC Arena. The crowd of almost 12,000 then lit the arena up after the lights went out, and proceeded to sing and chant along with the former Bloodline member. The special entrance immediately went viral on social media, with many wrestlers and fans reacting with praise, including Ricochet.

The Highlight Of The Night took to X and publicly reacted to Uce's entrance. The inaugural WWE Speed Champion was seemingly shocked by the spectacle.

"What. An. Entrance! Just wow [hushed face emoji] #WWEBacklash," Ricochet wrote.

Uso vs. Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship was the first-ever in-ring singles contest between the two. The match went almost 16 minutes and ended with The Archer of Infamy retaining after some controversy. Sportskeeda Wrestling has full, ongoing results from Backlash France.

Ricochet made history this week as he became the inaugural Speed Champion. He received major praise from Triple H and may have just discovered his first challenger.