Triple H breaks silence after Cody Rhodes' victory at WWE Backlash

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H recently took to his Instagram account to congratulate Cody Rhodes after his hard-fought victory at Backlash 2024.

On May 4, Backlash emanated from LDLC Arena in Lyon, France, featuring Rhodes vs. AJ Styles in the main event. The two stars locked horns in an Undisputed WWE Title match that drew a positive reaction from fans in attendance. After nearly 28 minutes of back-and-forth action, The American Nightmare hit a Cross Rhodes on his opponent to emerge victorious.

On Instagram, Triple H posted a backstage picture with The American Nightmare and congratulated the latter on his first successful televised defense of the Undisputed WWE Title.

"It’s one thing to win a championship… and another thing entirely to keep it. Congratulations to @americannightmarecody on his first successful Undisputed WWE Title defense at #WWEBacklash France."

Check out Triple H's Instagram post dedicated to Rhodes below.

Cody Rhodes expressed interest in a rematch with AJ Styles

After SmackDown Superstar Cody Rhodes retained the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash, he attended the post-show press conference.

During the chat, Rhodes mentioned that he would love to lock horns with AJ Styles again in the future. He further highlighted how The Phenomenal One targeted his shoulder during their title contest.

"That is a really great question. It's almost a better question for Triple H, in terms of the match-maker, the person who's putting on these international PLEs. (...) I feel I've only scratched the surface with AJ Styles. I don't know if we'll ever revisit that, but that's the type of fight I'd love to get into one more time, and he left a little ding on my shoulder that, perhaps, I'd like to return the favor."

Going by Cody Rhodes' comments, he is seemingly looking to exact revenge on Styles after the latter hurt his shoulder in France. It will be interesting to see whether the former Bullet Club leaders will continue their rivalry in the coming weeks or will a new face challenge The American Nightmare for the gold.