WWE pushing to make major change to Jey Uso’s presentation - reports

WWE continues to make significant changes to the product as this new era continues. Fans recently made a major statement on Jey Uso, and now word has leaked from backstage on plans for the real-life Bloodline member, which could end up being a key addition to his push to the top.

Main Event Jey is an accomplished tag team star, but he quickly found singles success on the RAW brand last year after leaving The Bloodline on SmackDown. The 38-year-old received what was just his fifth world title match at Backlash France last week, but he came up short against World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest.

While the crowd in Lyon was unbelievably loud on both nights, they were especially welcoming to the son of Rikishi, who defeated Gunther via DQ in a post-SmackDown dark match the night before.

Jey's Backlash entrance was nothing short of spectacular, so intense that it stunned one WWE champion. The crowd was the real star of the shows last weekend, and a new report from Fightful Select reveals that particularly Uso's reactions from the French crowd piqued the interest of WWE officials.

Fans welcomed Jey with his signature "Yeet!" taunt while lighting up the arena with their phone flashlights – or, as they're known in pro wrestling, Fireflies. Jey later referenced Bray Wyatt and the Fireflies in a post-match interview.

WWE production sources report that Jey's reactions were received incredibly well within the company, and now there is a plan to heavily push fans towards mimicking the Lyon crowd for his future entrances.

Plans for the upgraded entrance include dimming the crowd lighting while Jey is going to the ring, and they will continue to showcase any examples of Uso's theme song being used in the mainstream world, such as sporting events.

Jey Uso's major entrance at WWE WrestleMania XL

WWE Backlash France was the second straight PLE where Jey Uso had one of the most viral entrances of the night.

Night One of WrestleMania XL saw Jey defeat his brother Jimmy Uso in a grudge match, which went just over 11 minutes. Before the match, Jey was walked to the ring by Grammy-winning rapper Lil' Wayne, who performed his "A Milli" single.

Wayne announced the week before WrestleMania that he would be performing his new "Bless" single. It was never confirmed why the song change was made.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback