Jey Uso breaks silence after defeating Jimmy Uso at WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE Superstar Jey Uso has broken his silence after defeating his brother, Jimmy Uso, at WrestleMania 40 in front of the Philadelphia fans.

The match between the two brothers was months in the making. Jimmy and Jey put their best foot forward and had the crowd in the palm of their hands. At one point in the clash, Jimmy tried to fool Jey into believing that he was willing to mend their differences. However, this turned out to be a ruse. In the end, Jey Uso continued his upward momentum by taking down his brother for the win.

Hours after the match, The Yeet Master was interviewed about his thoughts following his emotional clash with Jimmy Uso. He confessed that he still loved his brother and that he almost got caught in Jimmy's false act of extending peace during the match.

"Yes, I have conflicted emotions because at the end of the day that’s still my twin brother, I still love my brother and I see the good in Jimmy. He kinda hit me with the okie doke out there and he tried to catch a W on me. I really did believe him, my twin telepathy was going off," Jey Uso said. [H/T Ringside News]

It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for The Yeet Master.

Jey Uso had a memorable entrance at WWE WrestleMania 40

Considering just how big a superstar Jey Uso has become, it was natural that he had an entrance worthy of his growing stature at WWE WrestleMania 40. Popular American rapper Lil Wayne, who made an unexpected appearance on last week's episode of RAW, performed his song "A Milli" during Jey's entrance at The Show of Shows.

Having defeated his brother Jimmy Uso, it now remains to be seen what lies ahead for Jey in the Stamford-based promotion. It would not be a surprise to see him target a singles gold after WrestleMania 40, and possibly even capture one, down the line.

