Jimmy Uso vs Jey Uso at WrestleMania 40 sees decisive conclusion

The Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso match got a decisive winner at WrestleMania 40.

The Usos have been one of the greatest tag teams in WWE history. They won the tag title numerous times. However, Jimmy Uso's betrayal of Jey Uso has obviously driven a wedge between the once tight-knit unit. The twin brothers have been at loggerheads, with Jimmy costing Jey title opportunities on multiple occasions, including once against Roman Reigns.

When Jimmy cost his brother the Intercontinental Championship on RAW it resulted in Jey challenging his twin to a match at WrestleMania XL.

Tonight at WrestleMania 40 Night One, Jey couldn't wait to get started and he attacked Jimmy before the match could begin. Both men put on a highly competitive match that was filled with multiple superkicks.

At one point in the match, it looked like Jimmy Uso was apologizing for his actions but it was a swerve and he superkicked Jey and hit the splash. However, he couldn't get the win. In the end, it was Jey who hit the spear on Jimmy for the win.

Expand Tweet

With this win for Jey, it seems that their rivalry has been put to bed.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Do you want The Usos to reunite again? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion