Jey Uso breaks down while speaking on 'emotional' WWE Backlash 2024: "I felt like Bray Wyatt was showing love to me"

Jey Uso finally opened up about his amazing entrance at WWE Backlash this past Saturday in Lyon, France. The Yeet Master felt that the late great Bray Wyatt showed him some love during his entrance.

Main Event Jey Uso competed against Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship at Backlash France. The Yeet Master came up short against The Archer of Infamy after Finn Balor and JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day interfered in the bout.

Despite the defeat, Jey went viral for his entrance at Backlash 2024 with the Lyon crowd showering him with fireflies. It reminded everyone of the late Bray Wyatt's entrance with a different vibe to it.

In a WWE Digital Exclusive interview with Cathy Kelley on RAW, Jey Uso opened up about the ovation he received at Backlash France. The Yeet Master was emotional while talking about the late Bray Wyatt.

"It was dope, though. Seeing all the fireflies came out. I got really emotional, ain't much to talk about it. A lot of people asking me what it was for my point of view. I just felt like Bray Wyatt was showing love to me. That's first time I've seen the fireflies I feel like since he's been gone, man, so I was really emotional seeing all of that and that happened to me, I was blessed for that," Jey Uso said. [1:01 - 1:24]

You can watch the video below:

What the future has in store for Jey Uso remains to be seen.

WWE Superstar Jey Uso is set to face Ilja Dragunov in the Quarterfinals of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament

The first round of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament started on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW with three matches. Gunther advanced to the next round after outlasting Sheamus, while Ilja Dragunov defeated Ricochet in an exceptional match.

Jey Uso was inserted into the tournament after Drew McIntyre was not medically cleared to compete against Finn Balor. The Yeet Master took the opportunity and ran with it, defeating Balor to make it to the Quarterfinals of the tournament. Jey also took revenge for The Judgment Day's interference during his match against Damian Priest at Backlash France.

Jey Uso is now set to face Ilja Dragunov in the Quarterfinals of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament. If Main Event Jey Uso makes it to the Semifinals, he will face either Gunther or the winner of the match between Kofi Kingston and Rey Mysterio. The final of the ongoing tournament will be held at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event on May 25, 2024, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.