Ex-champion shouldn't challenge Damian Priest for his title, says WWE legend, for a single reason

Several WWE Superstars desire to capture Damian Priest's World Heavyweight Championship. However, it might not be the ideal time for everyone to get their shot at the title, including a two-time NXT Champion.

The superstar in question is Bron Breakker. The 26-year-old moved to the main roster earlier this year. Although he initially signed with SmackDown, he was later drafted to Monday Night RAW. Last night on the red brand, he viciously destroyed Kale Dixon. Breakker also later speared Ricochet backstage. The former NXT Champion confronted General Manager Adam Pearce and told him he could not control him, expressing his unhappiness with being left out of the King of the Ring Tournament.

While the Busted Open podcast co-host Dave LaGreca suggested to WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray that Breakker could go after Priest's World Heavyweight Title, the latter turned down the idea. He claimed it was too soon for the second-generation superstar to enter the championship picture:

"Nah, way too soon. I agree with your original assessment. You don't throw a guy into the World Heavyweight Championship picture. There are very few and far between Goldbergs of the world. It worked with Goldberg. I gotta tell you, it could've worked with Wardlow also in AEW. But, hopefully, with Bron it's a classic case of a slow build and turn him into a monster. Most of the time when WWE handles a talent correctly, that's what's involved. Slow and steady wins the race. Very rarely does anything happen overnight," he said. [From 03:52 to 04:31]

Veteran warns WWE about Bron Breakker

While addressing Bron Breakker's backstage attack on Ricochet on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, wrestling veteran Bill Apter warned the Stamford-based company about the second-generation superstar. He claimed the 26-year-old's spear looked like a shoot.

The veteran pointed out that the former NXT Champion "may not know his own strength." Meanwhile, Apter stated that Rick Steiner's son has his father and uncle's "little loose screws":

"That was a hell of a spear, by the way. This Bron, they gotta be careful with him. He may not know his own strength. That looked like a shoot to me. Really. I thought he was gonna go through the concrete. He's a scary guy, and he's got that Scott and Rick Steiner... little loose screws, so to say. You never what you're gonna get with them personally... They are both friends of mine; they still are, but sometimes I thought they were gonna kill me," he said.

With his actions on the red brand, Bron Breakker has certainly put all RAW Superstars on notice. It would be interesting to see how Triple H and WWE Creative would book him in the upcoming weeks.

What do you think of Bron Breakker potentially challenging Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Title? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

Please credit the Busted Open podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback