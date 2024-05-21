Michael Cole has unfortunate update about hurt WWE star; referee forced to stop the match and take him to the hospital

Michael Cole had some unfortunate news to share with fans after a star was left hurt on WWE RAW. He had to be taken away on a stretcher.

Bron Breakker was not thrilled with what was happening on WWE RAW. He was not in the King of the Ring Tournament and had enough of being ignored. He faced Kale Dixon in a match on RAW and decided to take out his frustration on the star. He hit him with multiple Spears, after which he was almost unresponsive. It seemed like he could not move and was shaking.

The match was stopped, and Breakker was declared the winner as Dixon could no longer continue. So, when he got up, Breakker decided to continue punishing him and speared him again. He then dumped him out of the ring and dismantled the steel steps. He propped one on another, placed Dixon's head into the cavity, and hit him with a steel chair.

The situation was horrible, with officials all trying and failing to stop Breakker. The prone Dixon was left unable to move. Michael Cole was apprehensive about him and called for emergency services.

"This is a serious situation for Kale Dixon at ringside."

While the medics were taking Dixon away, Cole provided an update. He said the star was being taken to hospital and added, "He may never be the same again."

The star was then taken by ambulance to the nearest medical facility. Later, Adam Pearce confronted Breakker about the incident backstage.

Michael Cole was shaken by what had happened and immediately called for medics

During the incident, Michael Cole was very shaken. He had not expected things to go that bad so quickly.

The WWE star was utterly destroyed, and Cole immediately called for medical assistance, saying they needed it. The personnel finally came out and took Dixon away on a stretcher.

Currently, fans are still waiting for a further update about Dixon.