"I hope one day we can revisit this" - Will Ospreay expresses gratitude to current WWE champion

Will Ospreay is preparing for a major challenge in the form of Roderick Strong at tonight's AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view. The Aerial Assassin is on a hot streak of highly acclaimed matches, but many fans still talk about his jaw-dropping bout with current WWE Speed Champion Ricochet from 2016.

Ospreay and Ricochet met several times in the ring, but their most famous match took place at NJPW's Best of the Super Junior tournament in May 2016. That night, the two put on a dazzling display of acrobatics and high-flying maneuvers. Will Ospreay ultimately won the match, but the wrestling world took note of both men in the aftermath.

In the following years, Ospreay would move up to the heavyweight division and ultimately become a top star in AEW. Meanwhile, Ricochet signed with WWE and has become a multi-time champion.

On the anniversary of their famous 2016 bout, The Aerial Assassin took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise his opponent. He expressed his gratitude to Ricochet for being a great teacher and a great friend.

"The gratitude I had after this match blew was such an eye opening moment to how large the stage I was on and the things that awaited me that I wasn’t prepared for. I thank Ricochet every day for not only being a great teacher but great friend. I hope one day we can revisit this," Ospreay wrote.

Will Ospreay isn't a fan of Ricochet's booking in WWE

Ricochet gained fame as Prince Puma in Lucha Underground before making his way to NJPW and eventually WWE. He's had an up-and-down journey in the sports entertainment giant but has been featured in several major storylines and matches.

Will Ospreay, however, doesn't seem to think it's enough. In a recent interview with ComicBook, The Aerial Assassin revealed that he holds his former rival in very high regard:

"I keep up with him all the time and sometimes I get a little bit sad about it. I hope he's not sad and I hope he's real happy. I keep up with him as much as I can, but I feel like people are forgetting who Ricochet was once upon a time," Ospreay told ComicBook. "All of these high-flyers that you see, and myself included, we all took inspiration from Pac and Ricochet."

Will Ospreay went on to say that he considers Ricochet's current spot in WWE "appalling," considering what he's capable of. The current AEW star believes that The One and Only is on the same level as Rey Mysterio and is one of the greatest high flyers of all time.

