Will Ospreay's spine-chilling backstage reaction after getting busted open on AEW Dynamite

The top AEW star Will Ospreay sent a message to his rival in a passionate backstage promo after getting assaulted on Dynamite this week. The Aerial Assassin vowed to win the International Title this Sunday.

At AEW Double or Nothing this Sunday, Will Ospreay is slated to challenge Roderick Strong for the International Championship. Ahead of the title match, Ospreay and Strong collided in a tag team encounter, where Will teamed with Orange Cassidy and Roderick teamed with Trent Beretta.

During the bout, Ospreay was attacked by the Undisputed Kingdom faction, and he was busted open. After suffering a brutal assault on Dynamite, The Aerial Assassin registered his reaction with a spine-chilling exclusive backstage promo. Ospreay said the following in his promo:

"You think this is the end messiah? What, you think this scares me? Man, I live for this bruv. I flew all the way from England on a 10-hour flight, got transported over to baker's field and this is the best that you've got? My messiah and I'm meant to believe in you mate? No mate, the only thing that I believe in is bell to bell Internationally known, no one is better than me inside that ring. And now what have you done Roderick?"

Will Ospreay also vowed to win the International Championship:

"What you've just done is just bonded me with that championship, my blood is on that championship, so now it is my duty, it is my spirit that is bonded with that championship. This Sunday in the perfect city to do it, bet it on, gamble your life son, because now it is my last mission to take the International Championship away from you from hell or high water. Nobody is better than Will Opsreay, 'cause I am on another level."

Check out the promo below:

Top AEW champion vowed to end Will Ospreay

The AEW International Champion Roderick Strong also sent a strong message to his challenger Will Opsreay ahead of Double or Nothing through an exclusive backstage promo last week:

"Will Ospreay, I want you to listen to me very clearly. Next Sunday cannot come fast enough. Sleep will not be my friend because I cannot wait. I cannot wait to get my hands on you and to end this all. Because I'm a wrestling legend. I'm The Messiah of the Backbreaker. At Double or Nothing, the Assassin ends! He's done! Finished! Gone!"

Henceforth, it remains to be seen who walks out as the International Champion this Sunday at Double or Nothing.

