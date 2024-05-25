Will Ospreay wants WWE champion to join AEW; says his booking is "appalling" 

Will Ospreay recently talked about how he felt a certain WWE Superstar has been underutilized and how he wanted them to reunite in AEW. This would be Ricochet.

In 2018, it was revealed that the world-renowned star had signed a deal with the Stamford-based promotion. He began his time with the promotion by appearing on NXT, where he had many show-stealing matches and feuds. A year later, he made his move to the WWE main roster and also got involved in various feuds and storylines.

In an exclusive interview with Comicbook.com, Will Ospreay talked about how he has always kept up with Ricochet and how he has not been a fan of his current booking. He talked about how he was one of the pioneer high-flyers in the business.

"I keep up with him all the time and sometimes I get a little bit sad about it. I hope he's not sad and I hope he's real happy. I keep up with him as much as I can, but I feel like people are forgetting who Ricochet was once upon a time," Ospreay told ComicBook. "All of these high-flyers that you see, and myself included, we all took inspiration from Pac and Ricochet."

Ospreay then talked about Ricochet's run as the WWE Speed Champion and how he was underutilized in his current role. Ospreay even claimed that he could be put at the level of Rey Mysterio in terms of high-flyers.

"The fact that they only value his time for under five minutes is appalling to me," Ospreay continued, "I just want people to remember who he is. If you go and look at 2012-2013 Dragon Gate Ricochet, he was untouchable at the time. When it came to this generation of high-flyers, he was the greatest. He's the greatest high-flyer ever. I know it sounds weird, but I do include put him on the same level as Rey Mysterio."

The Aerial Assassin then talked about Ricochet's WWE contract and how in the case that it was up soon, he'd want him to join AEW, where he would be more appreciated. The two have had several great matches all over the world in the past.

Expand Tweet

Ricochet made his first WWE Speed Championship defense

Earlier today, the former United States Champion put his WWE Speed Championship on the line for the first time since becoming champion almost a month ago. He took on Tyler Bate.

The three-minute match featured fast and heavy-hitting action from both stars who showcased different wrestling styles. In the end, Ricochet bounced off the ropes to hit a Cutter on Bate for the win.

Expand Tweet

It was a well-received first title defense for the champion, and could very much be the start of many more to come.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback