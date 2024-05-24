35-year-old star successfully defends title for the first time ahead of WWE King and Queen of the Ring

WWE King and Queen of the Ring is just around the corner, and many stars from the company are preparing their best to put on a great show for the fans. Ahead of the event, a current champion has made the first successful title defense of his reign.

The champion in question is Ricochet, who recently won the newly introduced WWE Speed Championship. The star won the title after defeating Johnny Gargano in the finals of the tournament, which was hosted to crown the inaugural champion. The championship was made exclusively for X, with the matches usually being shorter than five minutes.

Ricochet defended the Speed Championship against Tyler Bate on Friday (May 24). The RAW Superstar's first defense was a successful one, as he delivered a cutter to the British star to finish the match in a little over three minutes.

WWE King and Queen of the Ring will feature multiple title matches

The WWE roster has already headed over to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for the upcoming King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. Aside from the ongoing tournament finals, the show will feature multiple title matches.

Cody Rhodes will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against United States Champion Logan Paul. While it seemed like the duo were heading towards a 'Winner Takes All' match, The Maverick made sure that the United States Championship would not be on the line this weekend.

In the women's division, Becky Lynch will defend her Women's World Championship against Liv Morgan. The animosity between the two has been at an all-time high, with the stakes being even higher for Morgan. There are speculations that she could receive help from The Judgment Day members, as many believe she has been conspiring with Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio.

The show will also see Sami Zayn defend his Intercontinental Championship against Bronson Reed and Chad Gable in a Triple Threat Match. It will be interesting to see how Zayn fares in his maiden IC Title defense at a premium live event this weekend in Jeddah.