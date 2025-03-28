Heartbreaking reason why a former AEW star hasn't wrestled since 2022, one final run teased

A former AEW star who hasn't wrestled since 2022 could make a comeback for one final run in the future. Former WWE star Cedric Alexander recently provided an update on his wife, Big Swole.

Swole was signed to AEW from 2019 to 2021, and she competed on the independent circuit after her departure from the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, Swole stepped away from in-ring competition in 2022 due to Crohn's disease.

During a recent appearance on the Insights podcast with Chris Van Vliet, Cedric Alexander revealed Big Swole is leaning more towards an announcer role, as wrestling is rough on her body. However, she is open to doing a final run and often gets excited while watching promotions like AEW and WWE.

"She is currently not wrestling. She's doing more of the announcer hosting role. She's trying to get into that more. Wrestling is just rough on her body. She has Crohn's disease. So it's not the easiest thing to come back when you're wrestling. There's thoughts about, okay, maybe doing one more run, maybe. But she's pretty content with keeping her body in one piece and just sticking with more supportive roles in wrestling. Every single time we sit and watch wrestling, whether it's AEW or WWE or some indie stuff, she would just go, I wanna get back in there and do that." [From 55:10 - 56:00]

Former AEW star Big Swole on her wrestling future

Big Swole recently opened up about whether she would return to the ring. In an interview on the Young Kings Wrestling podcast, Big Swole said she has not retired and is currently testing the waters before deciding to come back.

"I've prayed on it, you know, and I'm just kind of waiting. What I don't want to do is jump back into something after the most high has healed me from it, you know? So, I feel like I've been doing things what I want to do, so now it's just about being obedient. So, I'm not retired, but also, I'm not actively wrestling because I just want to have some time with this new body, this new creation, if you will, and just allow it to you know breathe for a second before I go and not necessarily destroy it, but you know, test the waters out." [From 9:10 - 9:48]

We will have to wait and see if Big Swole returns to professional wrestling in the upcoming months.

