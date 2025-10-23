Heartbreaking setback for The Hurt Syndicate in AEW

By N.S Walia
The Hurt Syndicate is a top AEW faction
The Hurt Syndicate is a top AEW faction (Image via AEW on TV's X)

The Hurt Syndicate's spectacular run in AEW as a powerful unit suffered a heartbreaking setback on Dynamite this week. This came right after the trio of Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP scored a significant win at All Elite Wrestling's latest pay-per-view event.

The October 22nd edition of Dynamite opened with an explosive trios match. The Hurt Syndicate earned an AEW World Trios Championship title shot at the WrestleDream pay-per-view after defeating Ricochet and The Gates of Agony, collectively known as The Demand. The faction squared off against the reigning champions, The Opps (Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, and Powerhouse Hobbs).

Both sides engaged in a fast-paced and action-packed encounter inside the squared circle. From Bobby Lashley, Samoa Joe, and Powerhouse Hobbs' display of dominant strength to MVP's impressive in-ring style despite largely being a manager, it was a classic trios showdown to witness.

As the match came down to its final moments, a timely distraction by Ricochet led to the Samoan Submission Machine trapping MVP into his finisher, the Coquina Clutch. The Franchise Playa attempted to break free; however, he had reached his limit and was forced to tap out. This gave Opps the victory, who retained their Trios titles in the process.

AEW faction, The Hurt Syndicate, is open to adding a new member

As The Hurt Syndicate continues to navigate its AEW run, MVP recently revealed that the stable is open to adding another member to its ranks. He emphasized a high-flyer, considering Shelton Benjamin has bulked up and become more shredded at this point in his career.

“So at this immediate time, we haven’t had any conversations about bringing somebody new in, contrary to what’s been reported, but we are open to adding another member with the right person at the right time. We’d absolutely love to have another young member, that, hey, we need a high flyer. Shelton is too big. I don’t know if you’ve seen him lately, but he looks like he’s 280 pounds shredded."

With a massive defeat suffered by the faction, it seems they might just act on the plan of a fourth member soon.

