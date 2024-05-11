Heartbroken fans are in disbelief as a 38-year-old AEW star's career might be over due to injury

A 38-year-old AEW star might never get to wrestle again. The star being discussed here is Chuck Taylor.

Chuck locked horns with Trent Beretta in a Parking Lot Brawl match on the April 27 edition of AEW Rampage. The match was so brutal that Chuck sustained real injuries from the match. It was also reported that the 38-year-old had fractured his ankle and therefore wouldn't be able to wrestle again in the future.

This news came as a shock to fans, who have been left heartbroken. The wrestling universe then went onto X/Twitter to express their feelings after hearing the news.

A heartbroken fan commented, "I’m sorry to hear that; how sad for chuck!"

"What the heck I think we’re getting worked," a user pointed out that the injury might be kayfabe.

A fan was optimistic that Chuck Taylor would recover from his injury and return to the squared circle in the future.

"Nature of the game, but in other news, Bryan and Edge came back and Paige, so never say never," the said fan wrote.

"Screaming, crying, and punching the air rn," a person commented.

AEW star upset with Chuck Taylor's situation

AEW star Rocky Romero recently had an interview with FightFul Select, where he discussed Chuck Taylor's potential retirement. Romero was upset over the fact that the Best Friends star wouldn't be able to wrestle again.

"He’s been good for so long. Some of my favorite work that he’s done was when he was in PWG. The Parking Lot Brawls the Best Friends have done have been iconic in AEW, but it’s unfortunate to not see Chuck be able to do even more, and I don’t know if we ever will," he said.

The recent Parking Lot Fight against Trent Beretta was Chuck Taylor's first match since October 2023. His last match before this took place on October 04, 2023, episode of Rampage, where The Best Friends and The Hardys battled with Angelo Parker, Daniel Garcia, Jake Hager, and Matt Menard in a winning cause.