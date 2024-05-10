Injured AEW star might never wrestle again - Reports

An AEW star who has been out of action due to injury could never wrestle again according to recent reports.

The name is none other than Chuck Taylor who faced Trent Beretta in a Parking Lot Brawl on the April 27 episode of AEW Rampage. Following the Brawl, Orange Cassidy confirmed that Taylor would not wrestle again. It was also noted that Taylor suffered a fractured ankle and due to the presence of necrosis and the nature of the fracture, the latter will be unable to compete in the squared circle again.

On the recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was reported that Chuck Taylor's injury is legitimate and the announcement was not a work:

"In storyline they say it's over but have also given wiggle room. From what we are told, what was said on television was accurate and the belief right now is that Taylor won’t be able to wrestle again."

Expand Tweet

Bully Ray reacts to the controversial spot during Trent Beretta versus Orange Cassidy on AEW Dynamite

This past week on AEW Dynamite, Trent Beretta, who shockingly turned heel on Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor faced Cassidy in a brutal match. The former International Champion would go on to defeat Trent Beretta to win the match however, the most talked about spot from the match was the Piledriver on the steel steps by Beretta on Orange Cassidy.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray shared his displeasure with the execution of the move. He stated that Cassidy should not have recovered that quickly after taking the brutal Piledriver on the steel steps:

“Here is my constructive criticism on that particular moment in time and that story. Don’t ever do it again. It’s wrong. You are taking the piledriver on the steel steps and the move that was done afterwards, and throwing it out the door. There’s gotta be legitimacy, credibility to something. If you wanted him to just stand up, why not give him a regular piledriver? Why not just attack him on the floor, and just give him a piledriver on the floor? Wouldn’t that have been enough. I still would have been pissed, but a lot less pissed, if it was just a piledriver on the floor. Because a piledriver on the steel steps is a lot more devastating than the one on the floor, followed up by another move,” said Ray. [H/T WrestleZone.com]

Orange Cassidy may have finally put Trent Beretta in his rearview mirror after defeating him on AEW Dynamite. It will be interesting to see what's next for the 40-year-old star.