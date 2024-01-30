Heated argument breaks out backstage in AEW involving Jeff Jarrett’s wife

Recently, Jeff Jarrett's wife, Karen, was part of a massive backstage argument against the Dark Order.

Not a long time ago, Jeff decided to take the Dark Order's John Silver, Evil Uno, and Alex Reynolds under his wing. Further, he told them to insult anybody who stopped them from becoming protagonists.

Being clueless, the trio went on to make derogatory comments towards Karen Jarrett. She then disciplined the Dark Order harshly.

On this week's Being The Dark Order, Jeff invited his wife to their training, unbeknownst of the previous incident. Furious Karen then told him about their actions.

"This is your f**king class? Get the pillow out of your f**king face. This is your f**king class? Do you [Jeff Jarrett] know what they did two weeks ago? [...] What the f**k are you wearing? No, no. I'm not f**king joking," Karen Jarrett said. [08:40 - 09:32]

Jeff then assured Karen that he will take care of the situation. After she departed, the former WWE star asked what went down. To everyone's surprise, Jeff was happy with what went down.

"Did you all cuss her out? That's the one you picked? [...] I've seen a lot of things in my time, but this is absolutely beautiful. Put it in here. You get A+," Jeff Jarrett said. [10:47 - 11:17]

Jeff Jarrett comments on Kosha Irby joining AEW

Kosha Irby is a former WWE personality who worked as a Regional Director for the company.

While speaking on his My World podcast, Jeff Jarrett speaks about Irby joining AEW as Chief Operating Officer.

“If you think about the growth of AEW, going from two hours of Dynamite and Rampage in the early days, and then just kind of the growth, I’m elated. COO, I think, is a position that has been needed for quite some time. [...] So I’m very, very excited for Kosha to be on board,” Jarrett said.

Irby worked with WWE from 2011 to 2018.

