Jeff Jarrett comments on former WWE name signing with AEW for major backstage role

An AEW star recently revealed why the promotion hired former WWE official Kosha Irby. The star who gave this information is Jeff Jarrett, who had joined AEW in November 2022.

Kosha Irby had worked as Regional Director for the Stamford-based promotion from 2011 until 2018. He recently joined AEW as Chief Operating Officer after crucial names such as Rafael Morffi and Dana Massie departed the company.

While speaking on his My World podcast, Jeff Jarrett, who is the Director of Business Development, commented on the promotion's growth throughout the years. The Hall of Famer was also excited to work with Irby.

“If you think about the growth of AEW, going from two hours of Dynamite and Rampage in the early days, and then just kind of the growth, I’m elated. COO, I think, is a position that has been needed for quite some time. I don’t think that is sharing anything outside of the box. But I think it’s part of, I don’t want to say growing pains, but it’s the growth of a company. So I’m very, very excited for Kosha to be on board,” Jeff Jarrett said. [H/T - Ringside News]

Jeff Jarrett talks about the Briscoe Brothers' legacy

Briscoe Brothers was one of the best tag teams the industry had to offer. The duo won titles in every promotion they set foot in. Unfortunately, Jay Briscoe passed away in a car accident that occurred in January 2023.

While speaking on his podcast My World, Jeff talked about the success of the tag team.

"They were young, I was young in my business development days and it happened. I remember seeing those guys in the Crockett Cup that took place in Nashville in March, April, or May of 2022. At Ring of Honor, they were the main stage. They were the pillars in so many ways and that's what I always said, 'Man these guys got special charisma and uniqueness.' Over the last year, through his brother Mark, I've got such a newfound respect for their legacy," said Jarrett.

Jeff Jarrett's last appearance took place in October 2023, when the latter defeated Eddie Kingston in a Memphis Street Fight on Collision. This showed the veteran could still go in the ring if needed.

