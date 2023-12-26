WWE Hall of Famer on the Briscoe Brothers: "I've got such a newfound respect for their legacy"

A WWE Hall of Famer recently spoke about the tag team of Mark and Jay Briscoe (Briscoe Brothers) and had some heartwarming words for the duo.

The name in question is none other than Jeff Jarrett who praised the Briscoe Brothers for their uniqueness and charisma in the squared circle. The duo was one of the most successful tag teams in Ring of Honor and holds the record of being the 13-time ROH World Tag Team Champions.

Speaking on his My World podcast, Double Jay sent a heartfelt message to the duo.

"They were young, I was young in my business development days and it happened. I remember seeing those guys in the Crockett Cup that took place in Nashville in March, April, or May of 2022. At Ring of Honor, they were the main stage. They were the pillars in so many ways and that's what I always said, "Man these guys got special charisma and uniqueness:. Over the last year through his brother Mark, I've got such a newfound respect for their legacy." [27:16-28:27]

WWE veteran Jeff Jarrett shares his excitement for Sting's retirement match

WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW star Jeff Jarrett recently shared his excitement for the upcoming retirement match of The Icon Sting at AEW Revolution 2024.

Jeff Jarrett is a former rival of Sting and has shared the ring with The Vigilante on numerous occasions during their time together in WCW and TNA Wrestling.

Speaking on his My World podcast, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion explained how Revolution 2024 would be an extraordinary night and also said that he was happy for Sting's final match.

"I’m excited. As the old mentality, you give them something concise and what they want to see, you don’t have to give them anything other than it’s Sting’s last match. Me and Sting got a long history [in] WCW, TNA, and a little bit of it in AEW. But I’m very, very happy for my man to be going out that way. That’s going to bring a very, very special night," Jarrett said. [H/T:Fightful]

