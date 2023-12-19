WWE legend is excited about upcoming retirement match in AEW: "Me and Sting got a long history"

A WWE Hall of Famer recently expressed his excitement about the upcoming retirement match of Sting at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view on March 3, 2024. The name in question is none other than Jeff Jarrett.

Double J is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling and is also a former rival of Sting. Jeff Jarrett shared the ring with The Icon numerous times during their time together in WCW and TNA.

On his My World podcast, Jeff Jarrett said he was very happy for Sting's final match. He also mentioned that AEW Revolution 2024 would be an extraordinary night.

"I’m excited. As the old mentality, you give them something concise and what they want to see, you don’t have to give them anything other than it’s Sting’s last match. Me and Sting got a long history [in] WCW, TNA, and a little bit of it in AEW. But I’m very, very happy for my man to be going out that way. That’s going to bring a very, very special night," Jarrett said. [H/T:Fightful]

WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts sends a retirement message to Sting

WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW star Sting is set to compete in the final match of his wrestling career in a few months. The Icon's colleague, Jake Roberts, has now commented on the monumental moment.

Jake 'The Snake' Roberts battled Sting a few times during their WCW days. However, the veteran recently had heartfelt words for the former world champion.

In a chat with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Roberts said Sting was fortunate to end his career on his own terms.

"Well, I'm just gonna tell him that he's the most fortunate man on the planet (...) He's been able to write his own ending and I think that's just amazing. Again, very very fortunate that AEW was there for it or it would've never happened. I just wish him the best for anything he does in the future and hopefully, he'll still contribute in some way to wrestling." [From 01:49 to 02:33]

